BakerHostetler Adds Data Privacy Pro From Sony

By Kevin Penton (December 9, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has added a data privacy attorney who previously worked as Sony Pictures Entertainment's vice president of privacy and legal compliance as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Jennifer L. Mitchell will be a member of BakerHostetler's digital assets and data management practice group, where she will focus on assisting companies with a myriad of data privacy-related regulations, according to the firm's announcement on Monday. Mitchell — who before Sony worked as the global privacy officer for the Diabetes Care Division of Abbott Laboratories — has experience overseeing privacy programs involving both employees and consumers, according to the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS