White House Beefs Up Fed Agencies' Cybersecurity Rules

By Ben Kochman (December 6, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The White House on Monday urged U.S. federal agencies to report "major" cyberattacks within one hour and to conduct regular tests of their digital defenses as Congress weighs passing a data breach reporting law by the end of December. In new enforcement guidelines for complying with the Federal Information Security Modernization Act, the Office of Management and Budget defined a "major" attack as any incident "likely to result in demonstrable harm to the national security interests, foreign relations, or the economy of the United States, or to the public confidence, civil liberties, or public health and safety of the American people." Such episodes need to be reported to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...

