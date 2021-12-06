Toyota Inks $20M Deal To End Prius Stalling Defect Suit

By Lauren Berg (December 6, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A group of Toyota Motor Corp. car buyers on Friday asked a California federal judge to greenlight their $20 million class deal resolving claims that the company's hybrid Prius cars were prone to stalling. Following five years of litigation, Toyota and the consumers reached a settlement that will provide at least $20 million to pay for all valid claims for reimbursement for the repair or replacement of the defective parts, as well as the cost of towing and rental cars associated with those repairs, according to the motion. Toyota also agreed to provide all current owners and subsequent buyers of the...

