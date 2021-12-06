Spicer, Vought Denied Bid For Naval Board Reinstatement

By Daniel Wilson (December 6, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to block President Joe Biden's removal of former Trump administration officials Sean Spicer and Russell Vought from a Naval Academy advisory board, saying the removal was within the president's power. The same authority that allows presidents to make appointments to advisory boards also allowed Biden to remove former White House Press Secretary Spicer and former Office of Management and Budget Director Vought from the Board of Visitors to the United States Naval Academy before their terms expired, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruled on Saturday, denying a motion for a preliminary injunction. "Because no...

