Tyson Escapes Pa. Meatpacker's COVID-19 Death Suit

By Matthew Santoni (December 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- The family of a Pennsylvania meatpacking plant supervisor who died of COVID-19 can't sue Tyson Foods Inc. because claims against employers for work-related injuries have to be brought under the state's workers' compensation law, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond said that Tyson was the parent company of Original Philly Steak Inc. and was also an employer of Brian K. Barker, so the company was immune under the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act from the tort claims his wife and estate had filed over his April 2020 death from COVID-19. "An employee may not bring 'actions at...

