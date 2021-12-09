Ga. Atty Calls Dismissal Motion An Attempt to Smear Him

By Emily Sides (December 9, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-based attorney accusing a former colleague of stealing clients has asked a Georgia state court to deny his erstwhile partner's dismissal motion and asked that parts of that motion be stricken as "an unprofessional attempt to smear" his name and reputation. Lawrence B. Schlachter and his firm, Schlachter Law Firm PC, formally opposed on Monday the motion to dismiss his case filed by seasoned trial attorney Lloyd Bell and Bell Law Firm PC. Schlachter and his firm also asked the court to strike five portions of the dismissal motion filed by Bell and his firm. Schlachter and his firm sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS