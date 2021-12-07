Amazon Urges Judge To Toss Mistaken Military Leave Claim

By Grace Elletson (December 7, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- Amazon urged a New York federal court to toss a former employee's paid military leave suit, arguing that it wasn't malicious intent that left the worker without leave, just a mistake that has been corrected. Amazon said Monday that Caonaissa Won wasn't paid for her short-term military leave due to an administrative error and that she has since been sent a check to cover her 26-day leave. And because the conflict waters down to a simple error, Amazon said the case should be dismissed with prejudice. "Amazon had simply made a mistake resulting in Ms. Won not receiving military leave pay...

