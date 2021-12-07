Real Estate Rumors: Kingdom, Schwartz Levine, MVW

By Andrew McIntyre (December 7, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- California real estate firm Kingdom Development has picked up two West Palm Beach, Florida, apartment complexes for $51 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 1001 36th St., a 192-unit complex, and 78 units at 1210 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., and the sellers are entities managed by New Jersey investor Shloime Rosenberg, according to the report. Schwartz Levine Stark PLLC has reached a deal to lease 3,800 square feet in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The law firm is taking space at 630 Third Ave., which is owned by ATCO Properties & Management,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS