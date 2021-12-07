Couple Admits 'Varsity Blues' SAT Scam, Avoiding Trial

By Chris Villani (December 7, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- A California couple admitted Tuesday to shelling out $25,000 to buy their son a higher SAT score as part of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, pleading guilty to a single charge just a month before they were to stand trial in the high-profile case. From their kitchen in Palo Alto, Gregory and Amy Colburn did not take issue with the facts as laid out by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Stearns, who said during the video conference hearing that the parents worked with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer. The Colburns arranged for their son to be granted extra time to complete...

