Agent Slams Knicks Player's 'Fishing Expedition' In $58M Suit

By Rachel Scharf (December 7, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- Prominent NBA agent Rich Paul on Monday accused New York Knicks power forward Nerlens Noel of using a "quintessential fishing expedition" to obtain confidential documents about his client list and finances in the player's $58 million Texas federal court suit. Paul and his agency Klutch Sports Group LLC, which he founded alongside LeBron James and is now a unit of United Talent Agency, urged a Dallas federal judge to reject Noel's request for jurisdictional discovery. Noel has alleged that Paul and Klutch convinced him in 2017 to reject a multiyear, $70 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, only to leave him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS