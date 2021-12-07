Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Agent Slams Knicks Player's 'Fishing Expedition' In $58M Suit

By Rachel Scharf (December 7, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- Prominent NBA agent Rich Paul on Monday accused New York Knicks power forward Nerlens Noel of using a "quintessential fishing expedition" to obtain confidential documents about his client list and finances in the player's $58 million Texas federal court suit.

Paul and his agency Klutch Sports Group LLC, which he founded alongside LeBron James and is now a unit of United Talent Agency, urged a Dallas federal judge to reject Noel's request for jurisdictional discovery. Noel has alleged that Paul and Klutch convinced him in 2017 to reject a multiyear, $70 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, only to leave him...

