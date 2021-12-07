Jury Says State Farm Owes Fla. Man $3M In Uninsured Crash

By Jonathan Capriel (December 7, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Florida state jury has ordered insurance giant State Farm to pay a Jacksonville man $3.2 million after the company refused to pay medical expenses and other costs related to a car crash caused by an uninsured driver. A motorist who suffered significant and permanent injuries in a crash with an uninsured driver is entitled to $3.2 million from State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., a jury determined. (AP Photo/LM Otero) The jury found that 59-year-old Jose Sandoval suffered significant and permanent injuries as a result of being rear-ended by the other motorist in October 2018, according to the verdict delivered...

