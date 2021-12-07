Holmes Defends Theranos' 'Aggressive' IP Protection At Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (December 7, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' cross-examination in her criminal fraud trial wrapped Tuesday, with Holmes conceding that she didn't tell investors Theranos was performing blood tests on modified third-party devices but defending that and other sometimes "aggressive" actions as necessary to protect the startup's trade secrets. During the second day of Holmes' cross-examination, prosecutor Robert Leach probed the 37-year-old former Silicon Valley executive on her knowledge of issues with Theranos' blood tests. Holmes repeatedly acknowledged that she never told investors that Theranos was using devices made by Siemens and other companies, which Theranos engineers began modifying in 2013 to run blood tests for Walgreens....

