J&J Talc Sub Names Pick For Ch. 11 Future Claims Rep

By Vince Sullivan (December 7, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The bankrupt subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson dealing with the company's legacy talc liability has submitted Joseph W. Grier III — known for his work in previous bankruptcy cases — as its selection to the New Jersey bankruptcy court to serve the interests of talc claimants whose injuries have not yet emerged. LTL Management LLC said in a motion filed late Monday that Grier should serve as the future claims representative in the case, pointing to his professional experience in similar roles in the mass tort bankruptcies of Garlock Sealing Tech and Aldrich Pump/Murray Boiler as evidence of his suitability for the job....

