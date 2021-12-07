Economic Pressures Drove Capacitor Price-Fixing, Jury Told

By Hannah Albarazi (December 7, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- A parade of industry insiders and an expert witness testified in a California federal antitrust trial Tuesday about the economic factors behind a decade-long global conspiracy to fix capacitor prices that U.S. direct purchasers claim led to $427 million in overcharges, telling jurors that the industry was under increasing pressure from rising costs and falling demand. The jurors – who are tasked with determining whether Nippon Chemi-Con and its U.S. subsidiary United Chemi-Con overcharged U.S. companies as a result of the alleged conspiracy – heard testimony from industry insiders who described exchanging price information with competitors at regularly scheduled industry meetings,...

