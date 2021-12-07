Indiana Family Gets $18M For Teen Hit By Semitrailer

By Mike Curley (December 7, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- An Illinois state jury has awarded $18.15 million to the family of a teenager who was hit by a semitractor-trailer in 2016 and suffered brain injuries that will require care for the rest of his life. Attorneys for the family of Gustavo Cornejo Jr. announced the verdict Monday at the close of a three-week trial, after which the jury found trucking company Dakota Lines Inc., its driver Gordon Lewis and logistics company Alliance Shippers Inc. liable for the accident. "Truck drivers on the road need to understand that they can kill or seriously injure people with their large vehicles," Bradley M. Cosgrove of Clifford...

