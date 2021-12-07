Mexico Takes Aim At $47M Mortgage Fight Award

By Caroline Simson (December 7, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- Mexico will try to vacate a $47 million award issued to a Canadian lender after an international tribunal found that it had been denied justice in the country's courts, arguing in Washington, D.C., that the tribunal "invented" an obligation not contained in the underlying treaty. The country told the court Monday that the tribunal that issued the award to Canadian enterprise Lion Mexico Consolidated LP exceeded its authority, arguing that the arbitrators "openly admitted" to disregarding the plain meaning of the North American Free Trade Agreement by ignoring that the relevant section of the treaty only protects investments, not the investors...

