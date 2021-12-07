Ga. Surgery Biz To Pay $3M To End False Claims Suit

By Rosie Manins (December 7, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Georgia surgical company and its physician owner have agreed to pay just over $3 million to settle a former staff doctor's whistleblower suit alleging they received millions of dollars in kickbacks for unnecessary genetic and toxicology testing as well as nasal surgeries. Milton Hall Surgical Associates LLC — doing business as the Ear, Nose & Throat Institute, or the ENT Institute — and its Florida-based owner Jeffrey Gallups agreed to pay the seven-figure settlement to end the recently unsealed False Claims Act suit. Gallups and Milton Hall, which operates about a dozen surgical centers in the metropolitan Atlanta area, came to an agreement on Nov. 30...

