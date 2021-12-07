Cisco Rival Fights To Keep $2.7B Win Alive At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (December 7, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- Tech startup Centripetal Networks has put forward its case for keeping alive a $2.7 billion patent judgment it scored against Cisco in Virginia federal court, telling the Federal Circuit the royalties were reasonable and forcing another trial would defy "reason." The networking giant was hit with the blockbuster verdict after U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. decided last year that routers the company sells infringe five patents owned by former U.S. Air Force Security Service engineer Steven Rogers, who turned to founding cybersecurity startups at the turn of the century. Centripetal Networks Inc., his latest company, then scored one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS