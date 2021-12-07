Kobe Widow Says LA County Callously Shared Death Photos

By Max Jaeger (December 7, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Los Angeles first responders treated death photos of NBA legend Kobe Bryant like little more than a gory spectacle as they flaunted the images at cocktail parties, sent them to online gaming buddies and then destroyed the evidence, his widow alleged in court papers on Monday. Vanessa Bryant — who is suing Los Angeles County, its sheriff and fire departments, and several individual county employees for invading her privacy — leveled the searing allegations in papers opposing the county's motion for summary judgment. The county has argued Bryant wasn't harmed because death images that employees snapped of Kobe and their 13-year-old...

