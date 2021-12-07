Google Goes After Alleged Russian Hackers' Botnet Scheme

By Lauren Berg (December 7, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Google announced Tuesday that it is suing two Russian nationals who allegedly created a sophisticated botnet to infiltrate more than a million computers and steal Google users' login and account information. Dmitry Starovikov and Alexander Filippov helped create the "Glupteba" botnet to conceal their criminal enterprise activities, sell fraudulent credit card information and generate cryptocurrency, according to the complaint that was shared in a Google blog post written by the company's vice president of security, Royal Hansen, and its general counsel, Halimah DeLaine Prado. A botnet is a network of devices connected to the internet that have been infected with malware,...

