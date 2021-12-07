Judge Won't Freeze Order That Axed Trump-Era Water Rule

By Lauren Berg (December 7, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday declined to freeze an October order that dealt a death blow to a Trump-era water rule that had restricted state and tribal authority to deny permits under the Clean Water Act. U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied the stay request from defendant intervenors the American Petroleum Institute, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, the National Hydropower Association and various states, who had argued that the disruption caused by the order is "not in the public interest" and that the industry groups are preparing to file an appeal with the Ninth Circuit. The judge took...

