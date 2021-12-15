'Non-Plant Touching' Cos. Shine In 2021 Top Cannabis Deals

By Sarah Jarvis (December 15, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- The biggest U.S. cannabis transactions this year show "non-plant touching" businesses coming into their own and bringing diversity to transactions in the industry, though experts say the majority of deals were of multistate operators acquiring smaller companies and dispensaries. While the top deal of the year, Trulieve Cannabis Corp.'s blockbuster acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., involved two MSOs, several of the top 10 transactions by dollar value this year involved non-plant touching, or ancillary, companies. In the cannabis industry, that refers to companies that avoid direct contact with marijuana. One such transaction is cannabis e-commerce site Leafly's go-public merger with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS