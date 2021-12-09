Jackson Lewis Hires Employment Attys In LA, New Jersey

By Emily Brill (December 9, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has expanded its Los Angeles and Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, offices with the hire of two longtime employment attorneys, the firm has announced. Christina Silva, who will work out of Berkeley Heights, and Jack Schaedel, who will work out of Los Angeles, each have over 25 years of experience as employment lawyers, according to the firm. They were both brought on as principals. Silva, who started in late November, joined Jackson Lewis from Lum Drasco & Positan LLC, where she'd spent almost her entire career. After joining Lum Drasco in 1994, she worked herself up to the position...

