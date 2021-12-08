Jury Awards Ga. Shopper $1.2M For Walmart Slip-And-Fall

By Rosie Manins (December 8, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia woman has won a $1.2 million jury verdict in her slip-and-fall suit against a Walmart subsidiary following a weeklong trial in Georgia federal court. Linda Watts was awarded $1 million in general damages for pain and suffering on Tuesday, as well as just over $200,000 in special damages for medical expenses. The jury in the Northern District of Georgia also granted her $200,000 in attorney fees under Georgia's offer-of-settlement statute. Watts slipped on a floor mat that liquid had pooled under as she was exiting a Walmart store in the metropolitan Atlanta area in October 2016, causing neck, back...

