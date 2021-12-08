Ex-GGP Investors Tell Del. Justices Brookfield Dividend Unfair

By Leslie Pappas (December 8, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- Former shareholders of mall operator GGP Inc. pressed Delaware's Supreme Court on Tuesday to reverse a Chancery finding that a dividend payout ahead of the company's $9.25 billion acquisition by Brookfield Property Partners LP did not violate their appraisal rights. Stockholders argued the structure of the 2018 transaction violated Section 262(d)(1) of the Delaware Code because it included a pre-merger dividend that amounted to 98.5% of the deal price, drastically reducing the merger consideration subject to appraisal to a mere 31.2 cents per share. "We allege that this was done deliberately for the purpose of limiting or eliminating appraisal rights," the...

