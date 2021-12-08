Tennis Software Co. Faults Retailer For 'TennisPoint' Branding

By Morgan Conley (December 8, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based company that develops sports software for tennis players accused a tennis clothes and equipment retailer of trademark infringement and unfair competition in a new federal complaint, arguing the retailer is wrongfully using "TennisPoint" branding. TennisPoint.com Inc. sued Midwest Sports Supply LLC in Georgia federal court Tuesday. According to the suit, after Midwest Sports Supply was acquired by a new company in May, it began using "TennisPoint" to market its tennis retail store operations, among other services. And, to add insult to injury, since then the company has undertaken an "aggressive advertising campaign" using the allegedly infringing marks to drive...

