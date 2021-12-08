Theranos Closings Near As Elizabeth Holmes Rests Defense

By Dorothy Atkins (December 8, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes rested her defense case in her criminal fraud trial Wednesday, and prosecutors declined to call rebuttal witnesses, closing the evidence phase after three months of testimony before a California federal jury and teeing up closing arguments for next week. After the parties rested, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila scheduled closing arguments to begin Dec. 16 and said they will likely continue into the next day, with jury deliberations beginning either the afternoon of Dec. 17 or Dec. 20. Judge Davila set the schedule after the parties spent the final hours of trial testimony examining the 37-year-old...

