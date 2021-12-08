DOD Pay Info Demand OK'd In American Airlines Benefits Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 8, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday issued a subpoena for compensation data from the U.S. Department of Defense, following a joint request earlier this month from American Airlines and a class of pilots who allege they were shorted pay and benefits during military leave. The airline and pilots made the request on Dec. 2 in the Pennsylvania federal court, asking for information from the DOD about the pilots' branches of service, their dates of service and military pay for that time period. Pilots want to use the data to calculate what's called differential pay, or the difference between what they...

