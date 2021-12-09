WDTX Judge Ships Patent Suit Against Roku To Calif.

By Adam Lidgett (December 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has decided to ship to California a suit accusing Roku Inc. of infringing a variety of patents meant to benefit content owners, saying the company's "general connection" to West Texas was not enough to warrant the case being there. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel on Wednesday granted San Jose, California-based Roku's bid to transfer Media Chain LLC's patent infringement suit to the Northern District of California. Media Chain said that there were "strong general connections" Roku had to West Texas, where the testing of the accused infringing products allegedly occurred, according to the decision. But the judge...

