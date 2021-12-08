Ex-Insys Staffer Skirts Prison For Fentanyl Bribe Scheme

By Stewart Bishop (December 8, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A former sales representative for the now-notorious Insys Therapeutics Inc. on Wednesday was spared any prison time over his role in a massive bribery scheme that steered kickbacks to doctors for prescribing a version of the opioid fentanyl. During a morning hearing in Manhattan, Fernando Serrano was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood. Prosecutors had recommended a non-incarceratory sentence for Serrano — a former mortgage broker — who cooperated extensively with authorities. According to the government, Serrano was part of a scheme to recruit doctors to prescribe large doses of Insys' signature fentanyl spray — called Subsys...

