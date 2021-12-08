Disbarred Atty Can't Ditch CFPB, States' Telemarketing Claims

By Katryna Perera (December 8, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday denied a disbarred attorney's request to exit a suit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several state attorneys had launched against him and others over a student debt-relief operation that allegedly raked in tens of millions of dollars in illegal fees. Kaine Wen is a named defendant in a case the CFPB and the states of Minnesota, North Carolina and California first brought in 2019 against Consumer Advocacy Center Inc. and a collection of other entities and individuals. Kaine and the other defendants were accused of fleecing thousands of borrowers seeking help with their federal...

