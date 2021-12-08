Nippon Chemi-Con's Ex-CEO Takes The Fifth In Price-Fix Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (December 8, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- The ex-CEO of capacitor manufacturer Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. invoked his Fifth Amendment right in declining to answer questions about his involvement in a decadelong global conspiracy to fix capacitor prices, a California federal jury heard in a video deposition played Wednesday in a trial over claims U.S. companies overpaid $427 million for the devices. Lawyers for a class of about 1,800 U.S. companies — which claim that NCC, its U.S. subsidiary United Chemi-Con Inc. and other capacitor manufacturers overcharged them as a result of a price-fixing conspiracy between 2002 and 2014 — played for the jury the videotaped deposition testimony of...

