Wireless Group Finds State Gaps In Fed. Broadband Subsidies

By Christopher Cole (December 8, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- A dozen state-level jurisdictions are falling short in planning or enacting legislation to use their share of this year's federal funding aimed at boosting broadband projects, an industry study has concluded. The Wireless Infrastructure Association commissioned the study to gauge preparedness in the states and territories to distribute grants for broadband projects under two major pieces of federal legislation: the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or IIJA. Both of those laws set aside billions of dollars for high-speed connectivity. But the study, conducted by mobile infrastructure company Tilson, found that many states and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS