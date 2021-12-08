Talc Claimants Say J&J Abusing Ch. 11 With Trust Motion

By Rick Archer (December 8, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- The official committee of talc claimants in the Chapter 11 case of a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary asked a New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Wednesday to reject a request to set up a talc claims trust fund, saying the company is abusing the bankruptcy process to set plan terms. In its motion, the committee claimed LTL Management's request for an order allowing it to set up a $2 billion "qualified settlement fund" to pay talc claims is an attempt to bypass normal bankruptcy procedures and get court approval for settlement and Chapter 11 plan terms "unilaterally" dictated by Johnson & Johnson....

