PwC, Big Banks Roped Back Into TelexFree Ponzi Case

By Brian Dowling (December 8, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- Bank of America, TD Bank, Wells Fargo and PwC must face claims that they kept on servicing accounts for one of the world's largest pyramid schemes long after they learned that the multibillion-dollar TelexFree ploy was rotten, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Monday. The move comes years after U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman axed the financial services firms from the case. But new documents obtained through a settlement with one defendant in the case and the bankruptcy trustee for TelexFree allege "substantial new facts," enough to rope the institutions back into the sprawling multidistrict fight, Monday's ruling said. The three...

