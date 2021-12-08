J&J Hip Implant FCA Case Tossed Over Secret Info Use

By Lauren Berg (December 8, 2021, 10:56 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge threw out a False Claims Act suit against Johnson & Johnson entities over allegedly defective hip replacement devices, saying two whistleblower physicians used confidential information in their complaint, according to an order unsealed Wednesday. Despite court admonitions, Drs. Antoni Nargol and David Langton included confidential information they shared with their expert, QA Consulting Inc., in their second amended complaint alleging J&J units indirectly submitted false claims to the government for faulty hip replacement devices, according to the order initially filed under seal on Nov. 10 by Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley. Judge Kelley granted a motion...

