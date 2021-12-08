Opioid Sales Parody Videos Didn't Sway Docs, Jury Told

By Emily Field (December 8, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Teva attorney on Wednesday told a New York jury that the state couldn't show that internal videos made by opioid sales representatives parodying pop culture villains ever actually influenced doctors' prescribing habits. During the first day of closing arguments, Harvey Bartle IV of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said the videos, which the jury saw the previous afternoon, were intended to inject some levity into an "otherwise boring" sales conference that was held around the launch of opioid drug Fentora in 2006. That day's agenda also included hours of training on the drug's packaging and warnings, Bartle noted. Moreover, New...

