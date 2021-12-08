DOJ Asks Top Court To Pass On Harvard Admissions Suit

By Chris Villani (December 8, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on hearing the case challenging Harvard University's race-conscious admissions process, saying lower courts were right to find the Ivy League school's policies constitutional. The justices are weighing whether to take the high-profile challenge and a companion case against the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and sought the government's take on the case in June. As the suit played out in Massachusetts federal court, the Trump administration backed Students for Fair Admissions, the group suing Harvard alleging discrimination against Asian American applicants. The United States has since "reexamined the...

