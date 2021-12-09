NASCAR Site Investors Sue For Info On $131.5M Sale Plan

By Max Jaeger (December 9, 2021, 2:46 PM EST) -- Investors in a NASCAR-affiliated racetrack operator asked a Delaware court on Wednesday to pump the brakes on a proposed merger so the board can explain why it didn't take a higher bid. The putative class action brought by plaintiff John Dugerian says the board of Dover Motorsports Inc. pushed a $131.5 million tender offer from Speedway Motorsports LLC in November despite a bid from an unidentified New York-based private equity firm with "substantial private equity experience" that would have totaled $135 million. The investors are also seeking financial information, specifically Dover's free-cash-flow projections, which they say were omitted from a Nov. 23 regulatory...

