3rd Circ. Backs Ex-Philly Solicitor's Whistleblower Suit Win

By Matthew Santoni (December 9, 2021, 1:13 PM EST) -- Philadelphia's former city solicitor can duck a pair of ex-employees' claims that he deprived them of free-speech rights and whistleblower awards by declining to pursue their allegations of corruption, a Third Circuit panel said Thursday. The unanimous appellate panel ruled former Philadelphia Parking Authority employees Andrew Dankanich and Nicholas Marrandino may have been muzzled by the city lawyers' assertion that Philadelphia's False Claims Ordinance kept their communications about the potential lawsuit secret, but they did not have a First Amendment claim and were not deprived of any tangible property by the city's refusal to take up the case. "The appellants themselves...

