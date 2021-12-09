Minor Leaguers Look To Strike 'Improper' MLB Wage Filings

By Max Jaeger (December 9, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A group of minor league baseball players suing MLB alleging starvation wages raised the threat of sanctions Wednesday as they asked a California court to strike the sport's governing body's bid to exclude testimony from their damages witness. In October motions, MLB argued that J. Michael Dennis's 2016 survey of how many hours players worked at ballparks is too riddled with errors to support damages calculations by Brian Kriegler, and said both should be excluded. But according to Wednesday's motion, MLB already targeted Dennis' testimony with a so-called Daubert motion to exclude expert testimony on the grounds that the expert's credentials or data are flawed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS