Buffalo Bills Lose Virus Coverage Fight With Zurich

By Ben Zigterman (December 9, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- A New York state judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit from the Buffalo Bills, siding with a Zurich unit that argued there was no direct physical loss or damage to the NFL team's stadium that would qualify it for coverage. In a single-page order released Wednesday, Judge Paul B. Wojtaszek granted American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss the suit with prejudice. The Buffalo Bills initially sued AGLIC in April before the suit was moved to federal court and later back to state court in June. The football team argued that the Bills' stadium and training center underwent "direct...

