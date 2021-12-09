$427M Damages Bid In Capacitor Trial 'Nonsensical,' Jury Told

By Hannah Albarazi (December 9, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Capacitor maker Nippon Chemi-Con's expert witness slammed the $427 million in estimated damages sought by a class of U.S. companies overcharged during a decadelong global conspiracy to fix capacitor prices, telling a California federal jury Thursday that she estimates the total overcharges to be just $66 million. The defendants' expert witness, economist Laila Haider, testified that the model put forth by an expert witness for the class is "unreliable" and "biased." The class consists of about 1,800 U.S. companies that claim NCC, its U.S. subsidiary United Chemi-Con Inc. and other capacitor manufacturers overcharged them as a result of a price-fixing conspiracy between about...

