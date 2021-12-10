DOJ May Face Hurdles In Individual Wire Fraud Prosecutions

By Paul Monnin and Reagan Drake (December 10, 2021, 2:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's announcement that its single most important white collar imperative is the prosecution of individuals raises the question of whether it even has jurisdiction to convict most individuals for federal mail and wire fraud offenses. Recent judicial application of U.S. Supreme Court authority narrowly construing the federal mail and wire fraud statutes shows that the DOJ has an uphill climb in meeting its ambitions. As anticipated, the DOJ recently announced a renewed focus on individual culpability for white collar criminal offenses. The DOJ's "first priority in corporate criminal matters [is] to prosecute the individuals who commit and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS