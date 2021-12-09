Workers' Attys Get $1M Cut Of $4M Koch ERISA Deal

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 9, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday signed off on a $1 million payday for Nichols Kaster PLLP and Sanford Law Firm attorneys who secured a $4 million settlement for a huge class of workers alleging that Koch Industries Inc. saddled their retirement plan with excessive record-keeping costs. The judge's order comes after Koch Industries Inc., Koch Business Solutions LP and the Koch Benefits Administrative Committee agreed to a $4 million settlement deal in July with a putative class of roughly 101,000 participants in multiple retirement plans for Koch employees. Class counsel said in July that it capped its fee request at a quarter of the proposed settlement amount,...

