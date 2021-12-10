NCAI, Tribe Back Ysleta Pueblo's E-Bingo Bid At High Court

By Andrew Westney (December 10, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- The National Congress of American Indians and other groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Fifth Circuit ruling that Texas can block the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's electronic bingo, saying the history of tribal gaming shows that the state can prohibit the Pueblo's gambling, but not regulate it. The federally recognized Pueblo recently told the high court that the 1987 Restoration Act — a law that reestablished federal recognition of the Pueblo as well as of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas — gives Texas the power to ban certain games outright but not to regulate the tribe's bingo because it's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS