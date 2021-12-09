Bank Of America Loans $64M For Florida Logistics Project

By Andrew McIntyre (December 9, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Bank of America has loaned $64.2 million to a logistics arm of GLP Capital Partners for a Doral, Florida, logistics project, broker Jones Lang LaSalle announced Thursday. The loan to GLP unit Modlo is for a project at 7777 NW 41st St., a 23.4-acre site where Modlo is planning to build 495,073 square feet across three buildings. The project is known as Modlo Air Logistics Center. "Once completed in the spring of 2022, Modlo Air will be a state-of-the-art warehouse facility with modern features such as a 36-foot clear height and 110 dock-high doors," JLL said in a statement Thursday....

