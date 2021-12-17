What We Learned About Logistics In 2021

By Andrew McIntyre (December 17, 2021, 1:17 PM EST) -- Demand for e-commerce logistics space continued to soar in 2021, and experts say owners and developers are increasingly focusing more on the tech side of such buildings while available land is becoming scarce. As more shopping moved away from brick-and-mortar retail amid the pandemic, retailers like Amazon have needed more and more fulfillment space near major metro areas in order to get a higher volume of products delivered in two days, one day or even hours. While that's continued to prop up demand for such space, 2021 also highlighted the importance of integrating cutting-edge technology into such spaces. Lawyers expect continued...

