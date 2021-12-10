Del. Justices Pull Energy Co. From 'Procedural Black Hole'

By Jeff Montgomery (December 10, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Acknowledging mistakes, misunderstandings and imprecision all around, Delaware's Supreme Court has reversed Chancery Court's dismissal of a bankruptcy trustee's attempts to pursue direct claims against a former energy company controller and others, efforts said to have trapped the case in a "procedural black hole." The decision followed a prior ruling by the justices to moot an appeal ruling in May 2020 from the 2017 dismissal of a now nearly six-year-old pre-bankruptcy direct and derivative suit filed against Erin Energy Corp.'s controller and others. Chancery Court subsequently denied a post-bankruptcy motion for replacement of the original stockholder plaintiff with Erin Energy's Chapter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS