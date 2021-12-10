Engineering Firm Settles Patent Claims Against US Tennis

By Caleb Drickey (December 10, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Engineering firm Uni-Systems LLC has announced that it is dropping long-standing allegations that the U.S. Tennis Association and a construction firm misappropriated trade secrets and infringed patents covering retractable roof technology during the building of a pair of tennis stadiums in New York City. In a stipulation of dismissal filed Thursday, Uni-Systems, the USTA and Hunt Construction Group announced their joint agreement to terminate a nearly five-year-old patent infringement and trade secrets lawsuit. Ethan Horwitz, counsel for the USTA and Hunt Construction, confirmed on Friday that the parties had agreed to a settlement, but declined to comment on settlement terms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS